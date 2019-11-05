The Georgia men’s golf team finished in fourth place at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. Sophomore Trent Phillips earned his first win of his collegiate career while setting a new school record.
In their final tournament of the fall golf season, the No. 20-ranked Bulldogs took on the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course in Maui, Hawaii.
The field of 20 included Air Force, Boise State, Clemson, Connecticut, George Washington, Gonzaga, Hawaii, Kansas, Liberty, North Texas, Oklahoma, Sacramento State, South Carolina, Southern Illinois, UCLA, UC-Santa Barbara, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.
After the first round, Georgia sat in ninth place as brothers Trent and Trevor Phillips led the team with scores of 6-under 65.
In the second round, Trent Phillips began to insert his dominance on the field. Phillips shot a 7-under 64 and led all players by two strokes.
As a team, the Bulldogs remained in ninth place with strong performances by senior Spencer Ralston, who shot a 3-under second-round as well as junior Davis Thompson who added a 1-under 70.
In the third and final round, Trent Phillips shot a 7-under 61 to finish the 54-hole tournament with a score of 20-under 193.
Not only did Phillips win the tournament individually, but he also cemented his legacy at Georgia, setting a record for the lowest score in a tournament. He beat the school record of 18-under set by Chris Kirk in 2007.
The Bulldogs finished in fourth place, 14 shots behind Oklahoma, who took home team honors. Trent’s record-setting final round was supplemented by solid rounds from Spencer Ralston, who shot a final round of 6-under 65, and Davis Thompson, who shot a final round of 4-under 67.
