This past weekend, the Georgia men’s golf team played its first tournament of the 2019 season, The Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, California. The Bulldogs finished in fourth place, scoring a 17-under 1,063 for the tournament.
Georgia entered the year at No. 7 in Golfweek’s Division I Men’s Preseason Rankings.
The Carmel Cup was held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links par-72 course that included a field of Texas Tech (the winner of the tournament), Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, TCU, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
After the first round on Friday, the Bulldogs were in fourth place with a 4-over 364 heading into moving day. They were led by sophomore Trent Phillips as he paced the team with a 5-under 67, coming in second place as an individual.
“We had a solid enough first day, but we know we can do better," Bulldogs' head coach Chris Haack said at the time.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs remained in fourth place, improving to 10-under 714 in the tournament, Georgia was led by junior Davis Thompson who scored a 6-under 66. The Bulldogs entered the final round Sunday 11 shots off the lead held by Oklahoma.
After the final round, Georgia held fourth place at 11-under and had its best round of the event, scoring a 349. Sophomore Trent Phillips finished the tournament three shots off first place. He now has eight top-10 finishes in 13 collegiate starts.
”We showed improvement every round, and that is a point of pride," Haack said. "We are coming out of the weekend with plenty of positives to build on as we move forward. We’ll get back home to work on the little things and get ready for the next one.”
The Bulldogs will travel next to Squire Creek Country Club just outside of Monroe, Louisiana, at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate from Sept. 15-17.
