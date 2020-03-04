Georgia men’s golf finished eighth in the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Tuesday.
After round one of the Southern Highlands Collegiate, USC held the lead after shooting a 1-under 287, and the Bulldogs sat in sixth place after posting an 8-over 296 on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s par-72, 7,510-yard layout.
The Bulldogs were led by tournament co-leader Davis Thompson, who carded a 5-under 67, which included four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 18th.
Following Thompson, Trent Phillips signed for a 2-over 74 and senior Spencer Ralston, carded a 5-over 77. Additionally, senior Will Chandler signed for a 6-over 78, and senior Calum Masters had the Bulldogs’ non-counting score of 10-over 82.
After Monday’s second round, the Bulldogs dropped one spot to seventh after posting a 5-over 293, putting them at 13-over 589 for the tournament led by USC at 6-under 570.
Ralston led the bulldogs in round two with a 2-under 70, followed by Masters, who carded an even-par 72.
Thompson signed for a 3-over 75, which dropped him from co-leader and a possible exemption to place eight individually, followed by Chandler, who posted the Bulldogs’ non-counting score of 7-over 79.
In the final round Tuesday, the Bulldogs posted an eighth-place even-par 288, which put them at 13-over for the tournament and behind the winner USC’s 861 and Texas’ 863.
The Bulldogs were led on Tuesday with a low-scoring round by Phillips, who carded a 6-under 66 that included seven birdies.
Thompson added a 3-under 69, followed by Masters with a 3-over 75 and Ralston’s 6-over 78.
Thompson just missed a medal and finished in fifth place at 5 under 211, three shots behind Parker Coody from Texas.
Phillips finished 16th at an even par 216. Ralston finished at 9-over 225 and Masters carded a 13-over 229, followed by Chandler at a 24-over 240.
Georgia will travel to Greensboro, Georgia March 20-22 to play in the Linger Longer Invitational.
