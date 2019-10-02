After winning the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate last weekend, the Georgia men’s golf team followed up with a lackluster performance on the West Coast. Playing at the Nike Golf Collegiate Tournament in North Plains, Oregon, the Bulldogs finished eighth in a 14-team field that consisted of fellow SEC opponent Florida.
The Bulldogs sat at sixth after both the first and second days, and were led by junior Davis Thompson and sophomore Trent Phillips both of those days. Thompson and Phillips both shot 4-under par the first day, and on the second day Phillips stayed consistent while Thompson improved to 5-under.
Outside of those two, every other Georgia golfer shot over par on the first and second days. On the final day senior captain Spencer Ralston led the Bulldogs shooting par, while Thompson and Phillips shot 2-over and 3-over.
The Bulldogs finished 27 strokes behind the winners Oklahoma and 15 strokes ahead of SEC competitors Florida. In terms of individual performance, Thompson finished top for Georgia, finishing at -7, 4 strokes off of first place. The other three golfers, freshman Connor Creasy and senior Calum Masters, finished above par.
Creasy, who made his team debut last week, finished tied for 54th at +7.
Prior to heading to the start of the tournament, head coach Chris Haack said he knew the Bulldogs were going to be tested in Oregon and that he and the team were looking forward to the challenge.
The Bulldogs were ranked 20th before the tournament and are headed to Carmel, Indiana, for the Crooked Stick Invitational on Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.