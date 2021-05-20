Led by senior Davis Thompson, the Georgia men’s golf team finished in second place Wednesday at the Tallahassee Regional to qualify for the NCAA Championships. It was Georgia’s 25th consecutive appearance at the NCAA Regionals.
Thompson, who was named the SEC Golfer of the Year on May 14, posted a 14-under 202 over three rounds at Seminole Legacy Golf Club on his way to a first-place individual finish.
Georgia’s tournament success, however, was not limited to Thompson’s spectacular play. First-team All-SEC junior Trent Phillips tied for eighth place overall with a 6-under 210. The Bulldogs also received important contributions from fifth-year golfer Spencer Ralston and sophomore Connor Creasy, who both finished at 3-over with 219.
“I think the reason we’ve been so successful this year, and especially of late, is the team chemistry. [We] enjoy being together and everyone has everyone else’s back,” Ralston said. “Having that confidence in one another allows us to go out and play stress-free golf. That’s the type of mentality you need in the postseason when it’s a do-or-die situation.”
Ralston’s thoughts were echoed by Thompson, who, just earlier this month, was also named a finalist for the prestigious Ben Hogan Award and played a part in the United States amateur team’s Walker Cup victory over Great Britain and Ireland.
“This tournament is the most stressful tournament in college golf,” Thompson said. “I’m proud of the way we settled down and played really well today.”
With a lineup of Thompson, Phillips, Ralston, Creasy and junior Eli Scott, No. 11 Georgia collectively fired a 17-under 847 on the par-72, 7,505-yard course. No. 2 Florida State took first place at home with a 34-under 830. The Bulldogs and Seminoles will advance alongside No. 16 Liberty, No. 27 Georgia Tech and No. 40 TCU.
“I am so incredibly proud of this team,” said head coach Chris Haack. “With our season on the line, we improved our scores and our place every round. That’s what you expect from a veteran team.”
The Bulldogs will now have the opportunity to compete for the national title at the NCAA Championships from May 28 to June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.