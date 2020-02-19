The No. 13 Georgia men’s golf team finished in third place with a 19-under 845 behind Oklahoma at 30-under 834 and the tournament winner Georgia Tech at 32-under 832.
In their first tournament of the year, the Bulldogs traveled to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, to participate in the Puerto Rico Classic at the Rio Mar River Course.
After round one on Sunday, the Bulldogs sat in third place with a 3-under 285 on the Rio Mar River Course’s par 72, 6,902-yard layout.
Spencer Ralston led the Bulldogs in the opening round, signing a 3-under 69. His round was highlighted by an eagle on the 15th hole.
Senior Will Chandler, junior Davis Thompson and sophomore Trent Phillips all finished with an even-par 72 with freshman Connor Creasy concluding with the Bulldogs’ non-counting score of 6-over 78.
The Bulldogs finished in fifth place after round two on Monday. They posted an 8-under 280 to move them to 11-under for the tournament, respectively.
Chandler led the Bulldogs in round two with a career-best 4-under 68 which included five birdies. Ralston and Phillips both signed for a 2-under 70 followed by Thompson’s non-counting score of 1-over 73.
After two rounds, Ralston led the Bulldogs individually in ninth place at 5-under 139 followed by Chandler in 14th at 4-under 140.
Georgia posted a field-best 8-under 280 during Tuesday’s final round and was led by Phillip’s 6-under 66 which included an eagle and six birdies.
Thompson and Creasy both posted a 1-under 71 followed by Chandler’s even-par 72 and Ralston’s non-counting score of 3-over 75.
Georgia’s next tournament will be on March 1-3 in Las Vegas for the Southern Highlands Intercollegiate.
