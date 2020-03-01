After a third-place finish at the Puerto Rico Classic, Georgia’s men’s golf returns to action at the Southern Highlands Intercollegiate in Las Vegas this weekend.
The event is the team’s second tournament of the spring half of the season, and it is the first time Georgia has played there in four years. Georgia players are altering the way they are preparing considering the lack of experience with the course, and they are asking golfers at other schools what specifically to look out for.
Senior captain Spencer Ralston said he took it upon himself to try and learn more about the course in Las Vegas during the team’s time in Puerto Rico.
“I was talking to some guys from Oklahoma this weekend, and they warned me that the greens were firm and fast,” Ralston said. “So today we’ve got a little practice setup on the greens — a little short game setup.”
Head coach Chris Haack said that he knows the course is tougher than others the team has played this season, and he has not told his players about the course because he does not want to scare them.
“It’s a thinking-man’s golf course,” Haack said. “Sometimes kids go brain dead and don’t think.”
Sophomore Trent Phillips, who had the highest finish for Georgia last week at fourth, said that he knows he needs to improve his putting game this season and especially this weekend.
“I need to work a little harder,” Phillips said. “Every shot counts and if I clean up the little things I’ll be good to go.”
Georgia players may feel they have areas to improve on, but they also believe there is something special about this team’s morale.
“Our off-the-course team chemistry definitely helps with our results,” senior Calum Masters said. “We’re just waiting for that moment for everyone to click at the same time with everything.”
Haack said that the team chemistry and progression mirrors the 2004-05 team that won the NCAA championship.
“That season we didn’t win a lot, but we were in contention quite a bit, and the same is true this season,” Haack said. “We have a team that I know is capable of exploding, but they just haven’t done it yet.”
The Southern Highlands Intercollegiate tees off on Sunday.
