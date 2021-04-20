After missing the final regular season event because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the Georgia men’s golf team is heading to Saint Simons, Georgia, to compete in the SEC championship without having competed in nearly a month.
“Sometimes it's to your advantage to come away for a while because then you come back with no expectations,” said head coach Chris Haack. “Sometimes with no expectations, [the players] are just kind of … playing golf and letting things happen.”
Haack said he is bringing the same team as the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship, which included junior Eli Scott, fifth-year Spencer Ralston, sophomore Connor Creasy, senior Davis Thompson and junior Trent Phillips.
Georgia’s practice schedules will be altered and there will be time between events to remain socially distant. With all the changes in the tournament, it is understandable that Georgia’s players and coaches could be nervous about the transition to the postseason.
“I don't think it hurts at all. I think guys have taken all the cautions that people have asked us to do,” Thompson said. “I'm just excited to see where this team could go … we expect to win. We wouldn’t be motivated to play if we didn’t expect to win.”
Without qualifying processes ahead of the SEC championship, there is still a question as to how prepared every player will be. Since the positive COVID-19 tests, the players have trained on their own and have booked personal times to practice.
Phillips said practicing individually is strange and not particularly conducive to building a bond ahead of the team’s most important event of the season. But Phillips and Ralston are confident in the Bulldogs’ ability to come together.
“Everyone has things they need to work on, and everyone comes together so that we can compete,” Ralston said. “Even with our top two guys not playing their best, we still won the Old [Waverly Collegiate Championship]. I feel like everyone has that confidence now that we can lean on each other, and that's a really good feeling for all of us.”
Ralston and Thompson both said they are grateful that a COVID-19 related incident happened earlier in the season, and not at a time that could cost them their postseason.
“This is the point of our season where if anything like that creeps up, it’s a season-ender,” Ralston said.
This sense of gratitude has also impacted Haack’s perception of the SEC championship, an event he said he particularly looks forward to.
“I feel like you can always catch it just right, and the next thing you know, you're off to the races,” Haack said.