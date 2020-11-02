The Georgia men’s golf team finished second overall in the Vanderbilt Legends Invitational from Oct. 25-27, in Nashville, Tennessee, rebounding from its 11th place finish in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational to begin the season. The Bulldogs finished at 34-under-par 818, five strokes shy of host Vanderbilt.
The Vanderbilt Legends Invitational was a huge step forward for the Bulldogs, who finished 29-over-par as a team in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Senior Davis Thompson was the only Bulldog to shoot under par, shooting a 3-under-par 213. Thompson was also the only top 20 finish for the team.
In Nashville, the team turned around with all five players shooting under par, with notable performances by both Thompson, who finished fifth, and sophomore Connor Creasy, who placed 15th to land the second top 20 finish of his career.
Thompson said that a key difference between Georgia’s first two tournaments was the level of difficulty between the two, claiming that the Vanderbilt Legends Club was a more forgiving course than Blessings Golf Club, which was a lengthy 7,503 yards.
“The course out in Arkansas is a pretty tough driving course with a lot more fairway bunkers,” Thompson said. “So I mean, that automatically makes it tougher.”
Creasy, who made his season debut in Nashville, still understood that the Vanderbilt Legends Course showed a different pace than what Georgia battled at the Blessings Golf Club.
“I think this week was about who could go out and make the most birdies and throw in the most putts. It was a little less of a ball striking, demanding course, from what I understand,” Creasy said.
The rest of the competition in Arkansas could agree, as all 14 SEC teams shot over par during the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. In Nashville, 13 of the 14 teams managed to shoot under par.
As for an emotional standpoint, Thompson said the Bulldogs did a better job staying loose and feeding off each other’s success compared to their season opener.
“I think the first tournament of the year, guys were putting pressure on themselves and trying to play as best they can,” Thompson said. “Which is good, but at the same time, we have to relax and just go play.”
On an individual level, Thompson improved his game from Georgia’s first tournament to its second, as he shot eight strokes better than in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational to finish at 11-under-par 202 in Nashville.
Creasy credited the Bulldogs’ success to the healthy competition they have within the team, coupled with the ability to still play for each other.
“I think a good mixture of both is what makes the best teams in the country, the best out there,” Creasy said. “They’re trying to compete and beat each other, but at the same time play for each other.”
The sophomore earned his personal best score of his career, shooting a total of 7-under-par 206 throughout the Vanderbilt Legends Invitational.
The Bulldogs will head into their last tournament of the fall schedule on Nov. 9-10 at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate tournament in Birmingham, Alabama. Georgia head coach Chris Haack and the team have raised optimism and momentum heading into the end of their fall schedule.
“[Coach Haack] was very pleased with our improvements from Blessings into this past tournament,” Thompson said. “There is a lot of good to build on heading into Birmingham.”
