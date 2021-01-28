John Catanzaro is in his redshirt junior season on Georgia’s men’s golf team. But at the time of his high school graduation, he was unsure where he would attend college just three months later.
Fast forward four years and Catanzaro has logged play in the U.S. Amateur and competed in two full seasons as a Bulldog. He’s spent considerable time away from his hometown of Gadsden, Alabama. But something makes him think of the small town differently since the start of the pandemic and a punctuated college golf season.
“We have a farm outside our town, and getting out where nothing’s around is something I miss because we don't have that here [in Athens],” Catanzaro said. “We’d have big cookouts with the family from grandparents to my niece now. Being with the family kind of took you out away from the world.”
Catanzaro is the youngest of his three siblings and 10 years younger than the oldest. As a 21-year-old, he has caught himself reflecting more and more on the strangeness of balancing his golf aspirations with homesickness during the time of COVID-19.
“We had a great locker room, and I feel like we’ve lost that,” Catanzaro said. “It’s harder to get closer to everyone and especially the new guys. The team was a team as a whole … and now it is separated. Sometimes you're by yourself a lot.”
Catanzaro is not the only men’s golfer thinking this way, though. Freshman JT Herman, from Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Connor Creasy, from Abingdon, Virginia, share similar sentiments about a punctuated and localized season while also having much more to worry about in their daily lives.
“A normal fall is a very fast-paced lifestyle, so not really having to go to class made it slower getting into golf,” Creasy said. “I miss going to class and meeting new people and meeting professors. The whole nine yards has been pretty different. But I enjoy the grind and having something to work toward every day.”
As a freshman during the 2019-20 season, Creasy recorded his season’s best 2-under 70 at the Jim Rivers Invitational. He went on to compete in three more tournaments during the season before it was ultimately cut short.
Herman, however, said he has everything he expected from his first semester of college. Head coach Chris Haack held weekly Zoom meetings during the spring and summer to prepare the Bulldogs on what to expect, Herman said. Transparency has been crucial in the wake of a canceled 2020 spring season.
“I know a lot of people from my hometown who play sports thought about taking a gap year, but I never really thought about that,” Herman said. “I was kind of committed and ready to go right away. People weren't sure if they were going to play, and they were thinking about taking a gap year to practice on their own. I was just excited to get out here and meet all these great guys and see how that could help me as a golfer.”
Herman has yet to play for Georgia, but he won a state championship with his high school and the SCGA Junior Championship in his senior year.
Still, as a freshman, Herman said he catches himself missing home.
“I definitely missed [my family] at some parts of the year, so I definitely enjoyed that month and a half for winter break. I’m sure I'll miss them again this semester,” Herman said.
Herman added that he equally enjoys meeting new people and getting away from home but has felt slightly stunted by COVID-19 precautions.
“I do think about home a lot for sure,” he said. “I miss going to the beach for fun and seeing all my friends and family. I like going to this place called Daufuskie Island. It’s a really small island that has a restaurant on it.”
With the uncertainty everyone has faced in the last year, the Georgia men’s golf team is not exempt. But Catanzaro says that regardless of the differences between a “normal” season and a “COVID-19” season, he is still grateful for the ability to play golf regularly.
“My freshman year was tough on me, and all my buddies went to Alabama or Auburn,” Catanzaro said. “I had thoughts about ‘Why did I come here?’ But I love it here now, and I could see myself living here. We were very fortunate to fly to every tournament and go to Hawaii and California. That was normal for us. I've really taken that for granted, but this could become the freshman’s normal for all four years.”
