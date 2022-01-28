The No. 13 Bulldogs traveled to Westlake Village, California, where they placed fourth at the Southwestern Invitational.
Georgia began the tournament with an excellent performance by senior Trent Phillips who posted a score of 6-under 66, leading the tournament. Freshmen Buck Brumlow and Maxwell Ford also played well with both finishing at 2-under 70. The Bulldogs finished the first day 9-under 279 which led second place Arizona State by four.
Trent Phillips continued his dominance on day two posting a 2-under 70 mark with a score of 8-under 136 for the tournament. Phillips finished the day tied for first with Devon Bling from UCLA.
Georgia as a team finished the day ranked third with an overall score of 9-under 567 trailing first place Arizona State by 9.
Junior Ben van Wyk followed Phillips with an impressive performance of his own, posting a 1-under 71.
Georgia finished the last day behind Arizona State, Pepperdine, and Washington with an overall score of 1-under 863 mainly due to an 8-over 296 final round.
Junior Ben van Wyk continued his excellent play over the tournament finishing an even-par 72. Freshman Maxwell Ford signed for a 1-over 73, and fellow freshman Buck Brumlow finished at 3-over 75.
Senior Trent Phillips continued his dominance throughout the tournament placing ninth overall at 2-under 214 while also finishing as the tournament’s leader on the 18 and 36 hole.
Ford and van Wyk finished 18th in the tournament at even-par 216, while Brumlow finished at 3-over 219, and Creasya concluded with 17-over 233.
Junior Nicolas Cassidy, who competed as an individual, placed with a 3-over 75 in the final round to move to 11-over 227.
Georgia’s next tournament will take place on Feb. 13-15 where they will be competing in the Puerto Rico Classic.