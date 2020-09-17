Georgia men’s golf’s Davis Thompson is in Mamaroneck, New York, this week for his career debut in the U.S. Open at the Winged Foot Golf Club. Thompson’s round is scheduled to begin at 7:34 a.m. Thursday.
Thompson is paired with former Bulldogs Harris English and Brendon Todd, both of which he has played practice rounds with this week.
Emotions will be flowing for Thompson as he tackles what is considered one of golf’s greatest tests.
“I mean I'm nervous, but that also just comes with it,” Thompson said. “This is my first major ever, you only get one, so I'm going to try to enjoy it as much as I can.”
Along with English and Todd, Thompson will be joined by Georgia alums Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Greyson Sigg and Bubba Watson.
Todd will notably be an ally of Thompson, given he is an Athens resident and spends time working with the Georgia golf team.
“It’s nice to have alumni up there, knowing they're pulling for me and I’m pulling for them,” Thompson said.
Thompson added that he will probably learn more at this tournament than any other tournament because he has these role models here. As far as personal goals go, Thompson is looking to stay optimistic and take the tournament day by day, starting with the first 36 holes.
“If I make the cut, great … but if not, I know I can't hang my hat because I practiced the best I could this summer,” Thompson said.
Thompson, who is currently the No. 4 amateur in the world, will be in company of his fellow top 7 world amateur competitors, including No. 2 Ricky Castillo who plays at Florida and No. 7 John Pak who plays at Florida State.
Thompson has faced Castillo and Pak many times in his career.
“They’re both really good players and I’m excited to play with them [at the U.S. Open],” Thompson said. “Ricky is a sophomore and the second-ranked amateur in the country, it speaks volume to how good he is.”
With the company of both the Georgia alumni and his fellow world-ranked amateurs, Thompson will be able to make this high-intensity experience feel a bit more comfortable.
“I’m just very excited to play with the best players in the world and see where my game stacks up with theirs,” Thompson said.
