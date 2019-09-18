The Georgia Bulldogs men’s golf team won at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Choudrant, Louisiana. The Bulldogs finished six strokes ahead of second-place Texas State.
Sitting in second after the first day, the Bulldogs pulled into first with strong performances from freshman Connor Creasy and senior Spencer Ralston who both shot 70 on Monday. Junior Davis Thompson and sophomore Trent Phillips were not far behind, each shooting a 71 on Monday respectively.
Thompson also finished in first place individually, shooting seven under par over all three days. This is only the second time he has been a medalist at Georgia. Creasy finished 11th, shooting two under par for the whole tournament. Four of the top five players for Georgia finished within the top 15 individually, and three of the top four shot under par.
Head Coach Chris Haack said he was especially happy Davis finished first.
“We’re also so happy for Davis,” Haack said. “He has been playing really well, so it was good to see him make it to the winner’s circle.”
As a collective, Haack also said that winning the tournament was the main goal for the team this weekend and he was proud to see them achieve it.
“We played solid, steady golf all week and reached our goal of winning the tournament,” Haack said. “This is a feeling that never gets old.”
This win was Coach Chris Haack’s 64th as a coach and the team’s first of the season.
The Bulldogs’ next tournament is at the Nike Invitational in Oregon, and starts September 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.