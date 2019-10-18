After finishing eighth at the Nike Invitational, the University of Georgia men’s golf team logged its second tournament win of the season at the Crooked Stick Invitational in Carmel, Indiana, on Tuesday.
The field consisted of 13 other schools, including SEC opponents Vanderbilt and Kentucky, who finished second and eleventh respectively.
Heading into the tournament Georgia was ranked No. 20 in the nation, and head coach Chris Haack said he was excited for the competition at Crooked Stick, a tournament the Bulldogs have never won.
“Crooked Stick will be a challenge, both in terms of the course and the field, but we can’t wait,” Haack said prior to the tournament. “This is another opportunity to improve and to enjoy some success on the course.”
The Bulldogs were in first place after the second round of play on Monday and maintained their position through Tuesday. Georgia beat second-place Vanderbilt by a single stroke through the whole tournament, and finished three over par after shooting 7-over on the final day.
In the first round, seniors Calum Masters and Spencer Ralston both shot 2-under with 70, while junior Davis Thompson shot 68. In the second round, Ralston maintained his pace with another 70, while Thompson and Masters both shot three strokes worse.
On Tuesday Thompson shot a 74, while Masters picked up his pace to finish off with a 68, allowing him to climb six spots individually and finish second overall, just one stroke shy of Marquette’s Tyler Leach. This was the first time Masters has shot in the 60s this season.
The three other Georgia golfers at Crooked Stick, senior Will Chandler, sophomore Trent Phillips and freshman Connor Creasy, all shot over par all three rounds. They finished tied for 65, 38 and 40 respectively.
Haack talked about how Georgia made it difficult for themselves, but was pleased with the winning result.
“That was a chore, but winning a tournament should be that way,” Haack said. “You’re supposed to get pushed by other teams and the elements and the course.”
Georgia will finish up the fall portion of its season in Hawaii at the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational starting Nov. 1.
