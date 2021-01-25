The No. 5 Georgia men’s golf team will begin its season in Gainesville, Florida, as the Bulldogs participate in the Florida Gators Invitational from Feb. 12-14.
The invitational in Gainesville is the first of five competitions Georgia has scheduled for its regular season, all of which are away from Athens. From Gainesville, the team is set to travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play in the LSU Invitational on the weekend of Feb. 26.
Georgia rounds out its schedule with trips to Opelika, Alabama, for the Tiger Invitational from March 15-17, then to West Point, Mississippi, for the Old Waverly Collegiate on the weekend of March 26. The Bulldogs are set to finish their regular season from April 5-7 at the Shoal Creek Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama.
After finishing the regular season, Georgia will compete in the SEC championship from April 20-25 in St. Simons Island. The Bulldogs will compete for a spot in the NCAA regionals from May 17-19 and the NCAA championships from May 28-June 2.
“There may be challenges ahead due to the pandemic, but we’ll face those head on,” said head coach Chris Haack. “For now, we’re just thrilled about the sense of normalcy that practicing, qualifying and competing will bring.”
Georgia has high aspirations as it starts the season ranked No. 5 in the nation by the Golf Coaches Association of America poll. The Bulldogs are ahead of three SEC schools: No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Arkansas and No. 8 Auburn.
