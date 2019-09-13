The Georgia men’s golf team will travel to Louisiana to play in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate from Sept 15-17, following their fourth place finish at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach.
Sophomore Trent Phillips, a member of the All-SEC first team and SEC Freshman of the Year last season, believes that the Bulldogs can win the tournament if they can clean up some mental errors that held them back at Pebble Beach.
“I missed a short putt the second day at Pebble Beach and it really got to me,” Phillips said, when speaking of his worst round at the Carmel Cup. “The mental game was the hardest part for me but the third round I really turned it around and finished strong."
Georgia finished in fourth place at Pebble Beach behind Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
“As a team, we played well but had to score a 81 in the first round which really put us behind the 8-ball,” Phillips said. “It usually never happens so I think we can clean that up at Squire Creek.”
Phillips said the Bulldogs will be the team to beat at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.
“I think we will be the best team out there,” Trent said, “I think we should be able to break through and win our first tournament of the season.
Trent and the Bulldogs will tee off Sunday, Sept. 15 at Squire Creek Country Club. The field includes Georgia, Louisiana Tech, UAB, MTSU, Mercer University, Lamar University, Nicholls State, Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State, the University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University and Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.