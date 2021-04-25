Despite securing the No. 1 seed in stroke play, Georgia men’s golf lost 3-2 to No. 8 Texas A&M on Saturday morning in the SEC championship.
Taking place at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons, Georgia, the quarterfinal ended on the 22nd hole of the final match, adding onto an already impressive comeback for the Aggies but sending the Bulldogs home empty-handed.
"We saw two teams basically slugging it out," said Georgia head coach Chris Haack. "I’m sure it was fun for the fans, but it was extremely nerve-racking for those of us in it."
The Bulldogs entered match play on a roll, pacing the field on both Wednesday and Friday to build an eight-stroke lead. The Aggies, on the other hand, entered the last round of stroke play in 12th place but managed a 3-under 277 to jump Auburn for the final seed of match play.
In similar fashion, the Bulldogs started with a full head of steam on Saturday morning but faced strong comebacks from the Aggies. Georgia’s first golfer, junior Trent Phillips, took a three-hole lead on Texas A&M senior Walker Lee quickly into their round.
However, Lee fought back to tie the match on the 14th hole. Phillips took a one-hole lead following a birdie on the 17th, but Lee tied it once again on a Phillips double bogey. Phillips finally secured the match for Georgia with a birdie in the first playoff.
Connor Creasy, playing in his first SEC championship, teed off second for the Bulldogs. Despite finding himself down two holes against Aggie sophomore William Paysse going into the back nine, Creasy bested Paysse on five of the next seven holes to win 3 and 2.
"All 14 teams in [the SEC] are good," Haack said prior to stroke play, perhaps a harbinger of the Aggies comeback. "They’re all capable of catching fire and lighting it up."
With Georgia winning the first two matches, Texas A&M was only one loss from elimination. However, just like in stroke play, the Aggies refused to go down.
Freshman Daniel Rodrigues took advantage of three early bogeys by Georgia senior Davis Thompson and eagled the eighth hole to establish a four-hole lead. Although Rodrigues bogeyed three holes of his own on the back nine, Thompson’s comeback attempt came up just short when both golfers parred the 18th hole, keeping the Aggies alive with a one-hole victory.
Fifth-year Spencer Ralston was similarly unable to seal the quarterfinal for the Bulldogs, falling behind Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett on the first hole and eventually losing 3 and 2 with Bennett leading throughout the match.
With the quarterfinal tied, both teams’ SEC championship hopes came down to the fifth match between Georgia junior Eli Scott and Texas A&M senior Dan Erickson. Despite an early three-hole lead for Scott after Erickson’s double bogey on the fifth hole, Erickson fought back to tie the match on the 14th and 18th holes.
After both players birdied in the third playoff, Erickson finally won the match with a par against a Scott bogey on the 22nd hole. The shot that put the Aggies into the SEC semifinal also gave Erickson his first lead of the match.
"We’re disappointed in this outcome, but we performed well in stroke play and we were literally one putt away in match play," Haack said. "We’ll take both the pros and cons of this tournament and use them to prepare for the rest of the postseason."
Next, Georgia awaits its destination for the NCAA Regionals, which will be announced May 5.