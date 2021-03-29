The No. 12 Georgia men’s golf team won the Old Waverly Collegiate on Sunday by 10 strokes over Texas A&M and host Mississippi State.
Georgia scored a 20-under-par 844 with a lineup of fifth year Spencer Ralston, senior Davis Thompson, juniors Trent Phillips and Eli Scott and sophomore Connor Creasy. Fifth year Will Chandler competed as an individual, recording a 3-over 219 on Old Waverly Golf Club's par-72, 7,088-yard course.
The effort was led by an outstanding performance by Scott, who registered a 9-under 207 and finished in second place, two strokes behind Sam Bennett of Texas A&M. Scott, who transferred to the Bulldogs after two seasons at Coastal Georgia, recorded seven birdies and signed for a 6-under 66 on Saturday in the best single round of his collegiate career.
The rest of the lineup also contributed for Georgia. Ralston finished in sixth place with a 1-under 212, Thompson placed 16th with a 1-under 215 and Creasy scored an even-par 216. Only Phillips shot over par, recording a 4-over 220.
“This really was a team victory in every sense,” said Georgia head coach Chris Haack. “We got contributions from everyone in the lineup. If someone was having an off day, someone else picked up the slack. That’s the team concept to the letter.”
Sunday’s victory was the second tournament title for the Bulldogs this season after tying Auburn and Vanderbilt for first place at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in November and the 66th of Haack’s career.
Playing alongside Georgia were SEC foes No. 24 Alabama, No. 22 Arkansas, No. 9 Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 8 Vanderbilt. East Tennessee State, Kansas State, Little Rock and No. 21 Texas Tech also competed in the event.
Georgia opened the tournament in second place with a 5-under 283 in the first round and fired an 11-under 277 on Saturday to maintain its standing. After four hours of weather-related delays, the Bulldogs took first place on Sunday with a 4-under 284.
“I am so proud of our guys for battling through not only a tough field but tough conditions,” Haack said. “We can really build off a win like this.”
Georgia’s regular season will come to an end April 5-7 with the Country Club of Birmingham Invitational before the SEC championship April 20-25 at St. Simons Island.