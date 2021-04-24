After the third round on Friday, Georgia men’s golf logged an 8-stroke lead in stroke play at the SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons, Georgia.
The Bulldogs will move into the head-to-head match play as the No.1 seed. After shooting out to first on Wednesday, the Bulldogs fell to third in the second round.
Fifth-year Spencer Ralston and senior Davis Thompson paced the Bulldogs in stroke play, finishing second and third individually in a 70-man field. They shot 4-under and 2-under respectfully through the 54-hole stroke play section of the event.
Ralston also posted the low score on the second day with 3-under 67. Ralston said he put Georgia’s struggles on the second day down to the worsening wind.
“This is the fourth time [Ralston has] played this tournament, so nothing really surprises him down here,” said Georgia head coach Chris Haack. “He’s a veteran with a good head on his shoulders, and he knows what it takes. I am proud of the way he is playing and leading our team.”
The remaining three Georgia golfers all shot over par through stroke play, but sophomore Connor Creasy was the only one of those three to finish inside the top 25. Creasy sits tied-12th and 3-over but scraped back a 1-under 69 in the third round of action.
The Bulldogs will compete in the quarterfinal match play section of the SEC Championship against eighth-place Texas A&M, a team that jumped four spots in the third round after a 3-under day. If Georgia wins its quarterfinal, it will move into immediate play in the semifinal.
“We have played really well and put together some solid rounds. But we all know that the job’s not done yet,” Haack said. “We have a tough road ahead of us in match play. This is perhaps the most challenging conference in the country, so anyone you square off against is going to be formidable.”