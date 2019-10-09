Senior Spencer Ralston is not only poised for a productive year personally for the Georgia men's golf team, but he's also taking on a role as mentor to the younger golfers on the team.
The Gainesville, Georgia, native found himself in a 11-stroke deficit in the final round at The Players Amateur tournament on July 14. He didn’t play flawlessly, but managed to erase the deficit and win the tournament, earning himself an appearance at the 2020 RBC Heritage.
“You don’t have to play perfect golf to win,” Ralston said.
Head coach Chris Haack said Ralston has the ability to keep the younger golfer’s understand and deal with the mental side of collegiate golf.
“I think anytime you get good experienced guys they have a calming effect on the younger players who may be a little excited and amped up,” Haack said. “So having a veteran like Spencer around to let him know that ‘Hey, it’s just another golf tournament’ and to kind of take them under his wing certainly does help guys like Connor [Creasy] navigate their nerves.”
With experiences like winning the Players Amateur tournament and being named a First-Team All-SEC golfer during his junior season, Ralston has taken the likes of the freshman Creasy under his wing.
“I couldn’t ask for a better guy to look up to,” Creasy said. “He’s been super helpful and he’s always rooting for me.”
So far this season, Georgia has placed in 4th place at The Carmel Cup, 1st at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate and 8th at the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational Tournament. Ralston “feels good” and hopes the team can continue to play well.
“I’m excited for these next few events and keeping some momentum going into the spring.”
The Bulldogs travel to Carmel, Indiana, on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 to compete in the Crooked Stick Invitational, hosted by Indiana University.
