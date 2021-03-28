For only the second time in program history, Georgia finished in the top four at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Georgia placed fourth, making the Bulldogs the only SEC program to finish in the top 10 at both the men’s and women’s championships.
Georgia finished the meet with 268 points, the second-highest point total in program history, trailing only the third place 1997 team.
Georgia opens sixth on Day 1
Georgia posted a vital start to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships with a school record in the 800 freestyle relay with a time of six minutes, 12.34 seconds.
The relay team of freshman Jake Magahey, sophomore Zach Hils, redshirt sophomore Bradley Dunham and freshman Luca Urlando earned 26 points with the record-breaking performance. The performance placed sixth, earning the team First Team All-America citations.
Magahey, Downing set records on Day 2
Georgia moved up from sixth to fourth behind critical performances by freshman Jake Magahey and sophomore Dillon Downing. Magahey took home an NCAA championship in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:07.97, which is fourth fastest in American history.
Meanwhile, Dillon Downing broke his own school record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 18.88 in prelims and went on to finish in fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 18.94. It's the highest finish in the 50 freestyle under the tenure of Head Coach Jack Bauerle.
Downing also earned first-team All-American honors alongside seniors Javier Acevedo, Camden Murphy and Urlando in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:15.70.
Acevedo had a busy evening session, earning two All-America honors and was a part of the 400 medley relay alongside Urlando, Murphy, and senior Jack Dalmolin that finished with a time of 3:04.60, the third-fastest time in school history.
Senior Zach Allen closed out his Georgia career with a score of 283.30 on the 1-meter springboard.
All-America honors on Day 3
Georgia earned 10 All-American honors as it remained in fourth place heading into the final night.
Murphy and Urlando earned first-team All-American in the 100 butterfly with respective third- and eighth-place finishes. Murphy posted a school record time of 44.42, while Urlando posted a time of 44.99.
Murphy, Acevedo, Downing and Urlando set a school record in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:23.07 to finish in seventh.
Acevedo earned another first-team All-American honor with his seventh place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 45.06. Sophomore Ian Grum also earned All-American honors in the 400 IM with a time of 3:42.35 while junior Andrew Abruzzo finished with a time of 3:44.81 in the 400 IM.
Finally, Magahey added to his All-America haul with a time of 1:32.92 in the 200 freestyle.
First fourth place finish in 24 years
Georgia sealed its first top-four finish in 24 years with 70 points on Saturday. On the final day, Georgia earned nine All-American honors, finishing with a total of 34 for the season.
“We are extremely proud of what this team has accomplished,” said head coach Jack Bauerle. “Our guys were ready, and they fought hard every session for four days. It was a hard-fought battle and our goals from the beginning of the year were met. It is a great night for Georgia.”
Urlando and Murphy both had great nights, breaking the previous school record in the 200 butterfly with their respective fourth and fifth place finishes. Urlando now holds the record with his time of 1:39.75.
In the 1,650 freestyle, Magahey earned a second place finish while fellow teammates Greg Reed and Tommy-Lee Camblong posted times of 14:50.33 and 14:51.36, respectively. Both earned second team honors.
Acevedo earned a fifth first-team All-American honor of the meet with his time of 1:41.80 in the 200 backstroke. Grum posted a second place finish in the 200 back B final with a time of 1:40.01, the second fastest in program history.
With the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, Georgia will now turn its attention toward training for the upcoming Olympic trials. The United States Trials will take place on June 4th at Omaha, Nebraska.