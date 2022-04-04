The Georgia men’s tennis team came back to a packed Dan Magill Tennis Complex filled with 2,000 spectators including football head coach Kirby Smart, as they took on the 38th ranked LSU Tigers and dominated them with a score of 4-0.
The 26th ranked senior duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning got things rolling for the Bulldogs in doubles play as they faced off against Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson defeating them 6-2. As a duo, Bryde and Henning are on a five-match win streak.
The grad transfer duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart took on Gabriel Diaz Freire and Kent Hunter on court one. McCormick and Stewart defeated LSU’s duo with a score of 6-3 to give Georgia the early 1-0 lead.
The Bulldogs stayed in the driver's seat as they started singles play.
Senior Bryde, who was in command of his match the whole way against Joao Graco, defeated him on court four with a score of 6-3, 6-2. This extended Georgia’s lead to 2-0.
Blake Croyder added another point for the Bulldogs on court five, as he took on Kozlov and defeated him in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Croyder is now 20-7 overall in singles play and 12-3 in dual play.
Stewart led Georgia home on court one as he defeated Vlad Lobak in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The 17th ranked Stewart is now 7-3 in his last 10 singles matches and is also on a three-match win streak.
"Our guys came out and they were focused," head coach Manuel Diaz said. "They know that every match is so critical. We are focused on continuing to make progress and earn as good a seed in the SEC tournament as we can — that is crucial. We have a big weekend ahead and we turn our attention to Kentucky. We know that they are a top team, and they are going to be a huge challenge on the road."
The ninth-ranked Bulldogs will travel up to Lexington, Kentucky to face off against the 12th ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, April 10 at 1 p.m.