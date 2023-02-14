A year after bringing in the No. 1 ranked recruit, Ethan Quinn, The Bulldogs have once again made headlines by bringing in the top class, alongside the top recruit in the class of 2023, Alex Michelsen.
The Aliso Viejo, California native has an impressive track record. Michelsen made a quarterfinal appearance in the 18s National at Kalamazoo, Michigan, was a 2022 Australian Open doubles finalist, reached the International Tennis Federation (ITF) M25 in Malibu and holds a 2022 Grand Slam doubles title in the boys’ division of Wimbledon.
"We consider Alex to be a tremendous player that is going to be capable of playing towards the top of the lineup in both singles and doubles," head coach Manny Diaz said. "His resume speaks for itself. We cannot wait for Alex to get here and start working with him. He's been on our radar for quite a long time, and we feel great about him officially becoming a Bulldog."
Erik Michelsen, Alex’s father, was a three-time All-American tennis player at the University of Redlands. Alex’s mother, Sondra Michelsen, had an impressive career herself at San Diego State University. She helped the Aztecs reach a conference championship in her senior year.
With Michelsen leading the way, Georgia signed the top-ranked recruiting class for 2023 according to the Tennis Recruiting Network.
"We are excited about our group of signees for next year," Diaz said.
Ignacio Buse is ranked as the sixth-ranked player in the class of 2023. The Lima, Peru native competed in all four of the junior slams and even reached the finals of the 2022 French Open doubles tournament.
"Ignacio is one of the top players in the world," Diaz said. "He's done a fantastic job of continuing to improve over the last few years. We think he is going to be a mainstay for us for years to come."
Davis Taylor is the 67th-ranked prospect in the class of 2023. He is the son of Marianna Land, who was a part of the Georgia women’s tennis team that won a national championship under head coach Jeff Wallace in 1994.
The senior at Capstone Academy holds a few accomplishments. He reached the semifinal round of the Atlanta Junior ITF event back in October. He also made the quarterfinal of the Horgen Switzerland Junior ITF event back in September.
Parker Jacques is the 97th-ranked prospect in the 2023 class. Following a theme, his father Eddie Jacques, was a top-ranked recruit himself in 1991, and went on to play tennis at the University of Georgia. He helped UGA reach three-straight conference titles while also earning an All-American nod in 1997.
Jacques, the Huntsville, Alabama native, most recently helped Madison Academy win its first-ever state championship in 2021, along with winning the state singles title his junior year.
Georgia’s final recruit is Parker Mariencheck, the 111th-ranked prospect in the class of 2023. Mariencheck’s father Bobby Mariencheck played tennis from 1990-1994 at Georgia, earning three All-Americans in that span. His mother also graduated from the University of Georgia in 1994.
Mariencheck, from Raleigh, North Carolina, doesn’t have championships to his name but does hold several wins over several players in the ITF juniors rankings.
"Their accomplishments are impressive but more importantly, they are hungry and dedicated and have very high expectations going forward,” Diaz said. “We believe they will add to our culture and be driven to succeed."