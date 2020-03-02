History was made on a beautiful Athens afternoon for Georgia men’s tennis coach Manuel Diaz as he earned his 707th career victory. The Bulldogs triumphed over No. 3 ranked Ohio State, and Diaz broke former Georgia great Dan Magill’s record for the most wins in SEC men’s tennis history.
On court two, South African native Philip Henning put on a show against No. 7 ranked John McNally, with the full support of the Bulldog crowd behind him. After going down 5-0 in the first set, Henning was able to battle back to 5-5. McNally answered with a service hold and the set went to a heavily-contested tiebreak that would eventually go the way of Henning, 8-6. Henning then clinched the match for the Bulldogs, taking the second set 6-4, sealing the shut-out upset over Ohio State, and securing the new record for Diaz.
“I feel honored to have clinched Coach [Diaz’s] 707th win. I think he’s a great person, great coach, and the win means a lot,” Henning said. “I just took it game by game, point by point, and with the crowd behind my back it was pretty awesome. We haven’t had a crowd like this in a long time.”
The Bulldogs came out strong in doubles to put themselves ahead early on. The No. 1 Georgia duo of Trent Bryde and freshman Tyler Zink continued to show their strength in doubles, knocking out John McNally and Robert Cash in swift fashion, 6-1. With that win the tandem improved their record to 7-1 this season. At No. 2, Philip Henning and Blake Croyder clinched the doubles point for the Bulldogs with a 6-3 victory over James Trotter and Justin Boulais.
"It was the energy that we needed to come out with, especially in doubles," Diaz said.
In singles the players were tested across all six courts, with five of the matches extending into third sets. The team was led by a strong performance at the No. 1 spot from Trent Bryde who dominated the first set, winning 6-0. Though he slowed down slightly in the second, dropping the set 3-6, he managed to round out the victory over Cannon Kingsley with a 6-3 win in the third set.
On court five, Blake Croyder had a commanding start to his match as well, as he managed to take the first set 6-2 against James Trotter. Though he too dropped the second set 3-6, Croyder closed out the match with a 6-2 third set victory to put the Bulldogs up 3-0.
“It was a tremendous, satisfying victory. Our guys fought so hard, the physicality with which we played today was incredible,” Diaz said. “We came out and we expected to win. We knew both matches this weekend were going to be tough, but we didn’t see ourselves as underdogs in any way and we were tough enough to make it through both. Hats off to our guys for a great team effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.