Georgia men’s tennis continued play at the ITA Southeast Regionals in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, where Erik Grevelius advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles consolation draw.
The freshman defeated Rana-Roop Singh Bhullar of Florida State 7-6, 7-5 and faces South Florida’s Antonio Munez on Sunday.
“We did some good things, but overall we just didn’t get enough good results,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “We will learn from this. We are a young team and we are getting better but we’ve got to realize that we are good enough only if we are willing to be tough and resilient when the going is rough.”
The Georgia doubles team of Blake Croyder and Mateo Reyes highlighted Friday at the tournament by knocking off No.1 seed Florida, but the duo fell on Saturday to UCF’s Manoel Alencar and Alan Rubio.
Grevelius and Alex Phillips earned singles wins in the back draw on Saturday.
In the Doubles Main Draw on Friday, the Georgia team of Robert Loeb and Philip Henning fell to Georgia State’s Andrei Duarte and Roberts Grinvalds after receiving a first-round bye. In the first round, Grevelius and Phillips lost to FAU’s Fernandez Horta and Lapraille.
In the singles side of Friday’s competition, Georgia was highlighted by Reyes and No. 9-seeded Henning, who both earned round one victories, winning 6-2, 6-1 and 7-6 (4), 6-0 respectively. They would both eventually go on to be eliminated in the round of 32.
Phillips earned one of the eight qualifier spots with a win over Patrick Lazo of Georgia State on Friday before ultimately withdrawing before his first match in the main draw against No. 66-seeded Olver Stuart of Mercer.
Grevelius, Loeb and Phillips all fell in their first round matchups in the singles main draw on Friday.
