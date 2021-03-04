Blake Croyder grew up immersed in tennis, admiring the sport and its players. Most notably Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion from Scotland.
Croyder was raised by two tennis-playing parents who handed him a racket when he was just 4 years old. Tennis has been a part of his life since.
At age 7, Croyder entered into tournaments and began playing competitively. Before college, he ranked third in the state of Georgia and 30th nationally. But he never knew his competitive career would lead him to the doorsteps of Division I, on Georgia’s men’s tennis team.
Croyder was the first of his family to play college sports. It was a new beginning for him and his career, and he was thrown into the fire immediately, competing for Georgia's No. 6 singles spot his freshman year.
However, It didn’t come easy for the Marietta native in his first semester. Like any other student-athlete, Croyder struggled to manage school and sports.
“I got tossed around,” Croyder said. “I mean, I had no idea what I was doing.”
But with time, Croyder adjusted. He learned to manage his time better and find that perfect balance between school and tennis. He currently majors in house management and policy after switching from finance.
And now, as a junior, Croyder competes anywhere from court two to four for the Bulldogs.
“We're really, really proud of the improvement that Blake has shown,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “He's established himself as somebody that could actually have success at the top of the lineup.”
But Croyder doesn’t want to stop there. He wants to keep pushing himself. That includes more hours in the weight room, more application, more focus and more maturity. He wants to leave his mark on the program.
Beyond competing near the top for Georgia, Croyder would like a go on the professional tour. He wants to try his shot at doubles with Philip Henning, a current teammate.
Croyder and Henning aren’t just teammates though, they are close friends too. Their time on the tennis team and as roommates last year formed a strong bond between the two, and that bond showed on the tennis court.
The two were ranked 20th in the nation as doubles partners according to the ITA Preseason Rankings. But rotations in the squad triggered by injuries and coach adjustments this season saw Croyder partnering with the likes of Billy Rowe and Trent Bryde.
“I’d say I stick to the same game plan, as far as my doubles goes,” Croyder said of his adjustments to the rotations. “I can play with pretty much anyone.”
As for singles, Croyder entered the season on a dual-match singles win streak that dates back to the 2018-19 season. Eight matches into this season and it reached as high as 21-straight.
That’s no simple task. Perhaps it’s attributed to the piece of gum he chews during each match. Or the way he regrips his racket on every matchday.
All things considered, it’s a testament to his ability as a player. The streak gives him confidence, and his teammates like to joke with him about it before games.
“You’re always gonna win no matter what,” they would tell him. “We’re gonna have a 1-0 lead.”
But Blake and his coach agreed that, like all streaks, it will eventually come to an end, that it was important to stay focused on the day-to-day stuff.
Croyder's streak finally met its end against Mississippi State on Feb. 28.
It was Croyder’s first match since getting injured against Tennessee the week before. He returned to the lineup after only 45 minutes of practice and came up short in a three-set loss to his Mississippi State opponent.
It was an unfamiliar sight for the Bulldogs’ dual-match season. But, like Andy Murray once said after a shocking loss in the 2017 Australian Open:
“It happens. I’ve had tough losses in my career. I’ve come back from them.”
And Blake Croyder will look to do the same against Florida on March 5.