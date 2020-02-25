The rainy weather didn’t stop the Georgia men’s tennis team from defeating Florida Atlantic 6-1 on Monday afternoon at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
Baptiste Anselmo and Erik Grevelius earned the first match victory for the Bulldogs with a 6-2 victory against Gerard Escandell and Yovan Lambros. The No. 22 duo of Phillip Henning and Blake Croyder finished soon after as the sophomore duo won 6-2 against Maxime Lapraille and Filip Krolo to take the doubles point.
“I feel like we really came in and got the job done at doubles,” Grevelius said. “You just continue going with that, with the rhythm, the movement and momentum of everything.”
In singles, Grevelius carried the momentum from his doubles win and downed Florida Atlantic’s Krolo by a score of 6-3, 6-4.
The freshman holds the most overall wins for the Bulldogs this season and one area he was really proud of was his first serve.
“I’ve been working a lot on not only to hit big, but smarter serves to put pressure on my opponent,” Grevelius said.
The No. 26-ranked Henning led the men’s tennis team as he won his 16th match of the year against Lapraille (6-1, 6-0). On court five, Anselmo tallied his second win of the day during singles against Lambros, notching his victory in three sets 6-4, 5-7, 10-4.
“I was pleased with our quality of play,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “Everybody played with a lot of energy and that is what I like to see.”
Things were heating up between Georgia’s Croyder and Florida Atlantic’s Alvaro Fernandez Horta. Horta won the second set 6-1, but Croyder picked up where he left off in his 6-4 first set victory to win the last set 6-3.
“We have to play a good solid match tomorrow. That will get our confidence going into the weekend,” Diaz said.
After Monday’s match, Diaz only needs three more wins to beat former Georgia head coach Dan Magill’s record-total of 706 and install him as the all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.
The Bulldogs will make their debut on the newly renovated Henry Feild Stadium at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Tuesday to face Mercer at 2:30 p.m.
