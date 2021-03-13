No. 20 Georgia men’s tennis (7-4) earned its first road win of the dual-match season with a 4-3 win over Alabama (10-6) on Friday night in Tuscaloosa.
The Bulldogs picked up four singles wins after dropping the doubles point.
“Our guys fought really well today,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “Alabama played great in doubles and put us in a hole. It was good to see our guys respond. We needed to win a close, tough match like tonight. I’m proud of our guys.”
Georgia is coming off back-to-back losses against No. 7 Florida and No. 14 South Carolina. The Bulldogs move to 2-4 in SEC play with the win.
The Crimson Tide took an early 1-0 lead after clinching the doubles point. The teams split the first two matches, with Georgia’s Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder earning a 6-2 win over Gabriel Diaz Freire and Zhe Zhou at court two. Alabama’s Patrick Kaukovalta and Riccardo Roberto beat Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink, 6-3 at court one.
The double’s point came down to court three, where the Crimson Tide’s Alexey Nesterov and Edson Ortiz prevailed 7-6 (7-1) against Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius.
Georgia bounced back quickly in singles, winning the first set in five of the six matches. Ortiz won Alabama’s only set in a 6-3, 6-3 win over Zink at No. 2.
Down 2-0 in the match, Bryde put the Bulldogs on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Zhou at No. 1. Henning beat Kaukovalta 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at No. 3 to tie the match 2-2. Georgia then took the lead behind Croyder’s 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) win at No. 4 against Roberto.
Shortly after taking the lead, Georgia clinched the victory with Grevelius’ win over Nesterov at No. 6. Grevelius failed to convert a couple of match points in the second set but took charge in the third. He closed the match out and earned the 6-3, 6-7 (8-10), 6-2 win and 4-2 victory for the Bulldogs.
With the win already secured for Georgia, Rowe and Freire battled on in their match until Freire defeated Rowe 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, making the final score 4-3.
Georgia will conclude its four-match road stretch against Auburn on Sunday at 1 p.m.