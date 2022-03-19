Erik Grevelius

Georgia men's tennis player Erik Grevelius during the second round of the 2021 NCAA men’s tennis championships at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on May 9, 2021. (Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

 Tony Walsh

The No. 8 ranked Georgia men's tennis team hosted and defeated the No. 51 ranked Arkansas at the Lindsay Hopkins Indoor Courts 4-1.

The Bulldogs got off to a strong start in doubles as the graduate transfer duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart took down Nico Rousset and Alex Reco on court one, 6-1. The No. 62 ranked doubles duo of Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius clinched the doubles point for Georgia as they defeated Jacob Sweeney and Hunter Harrison, 6-2.

Georgia continued to dominate in singles play as McCormick defeated Oscar Pinto Sansano in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. No. 40 ranked singles player Philip Henning also defeated his opponent, Rousset, in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

The 19th ranked singles player Stewart sealed the victory for the Bulldogs as he took down Reco on court one, 6-1, 7-5. Arkansas earned their one and only victory on court four as Adrien Burdet defeated Trent Bryde 6-7 (6-8), 3-6.

"I played a really, really good first set and I had chances early in the second and didn't convert, and I was getting a little annoyed," said Stewart. "After the 5-4 game, when I broke, I thought maybe I was going to run away with this. It was a good feeling."

Next, the Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the No. 4 Tennesee Volunteers on Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m.

"We're going to have to play our best tennis on Sunday and that's what we aim to do," said head coach Manuel Diaz.