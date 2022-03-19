The No. 8 ranked Georgia men's tennis team hosted and defeated the No. 51 ranked Arkansas at the Lindsay Hopkins Indoor Courts 4-1.
The Bulldogs got off to a strong start in doubles as the graduate transfer duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart took down Nico Rousset and Alex Reco on court one, 6-1. The No. 62 ranked doubles duo of Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius clinched the doubles point for Georgia as they defeated Jacob Sweeney and Hunter Harrison, 6-2.
Georgia continued to dominate in singles play as McCormick defeated Oscar Pinto Sansano in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. No. 40 ranked singles player Philip Henning also defeated his opponent, Rousset, in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-2.
The 19th ranked singles player Stewart sealed the victory for the Bulldogs as he took down Reco on court one, 6-1, 7-5. Arkansas earned their one and only victory on court four as Adrien Burdet defeated Trent Bryde 6-7 (6-8), 3-6.
"I played a really, really good first set and I had chances early in the second and didn't convert, and I was getting a little annoyed," said Stewart. "After the 5-4 game, when I broke, I thought maybe I was going to run away with this. It was a good feeling."
Next, the Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the No. 4 Tennesee Volunteers on Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m.
"We're going to have to play our best tennis on Sunday and that's what we aim to do," said head coach Manuel Diaz.