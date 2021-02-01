No. 12 Georgia men's tennis defeated No. 14 North Carolina State 4-3 after Billy Rowe’s victory on Sunday afternoon at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
“I think this match is going to do great things for us because we played tremendous tennis in three singles sports to get the edge, and then it got tough,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. “And we showed some toughness to close it out.”
It was No. 9-ranked Trent Bryde’s matchup headlining the day for Georgia, but it was Rowe at No. 6 singles who ended the day engulfed by his enraptured Bulldog teammates.
Rowe, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, defeated NC State’s Robert Turzak 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in a three set nail-biter to clinch the victory for Georgia.
“That was incredible,” Rowe said. “The fans were unbelievable, the team was getting loud and that’s why I came to play here. I want to be in those sorts of situations and help get this team some wins.”
NC State jumped to a quick 1-0 lead after its No. 2 team of Alexis Galarneau and Turzak defeated Georgia’s Blake Croyder and Rowe 7-6 (7-4) to earn the doubles point.
Georgia's Bryde and Tyler Zink, the No. 8 doubles team in the ITA preseason rankings, couldn’t recover after falling behind early in a 6-4 defeat to Tadas Babelis and Robin Catry. Georgia’s No. 3 duo of Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius then beat Yannai Barkai and Braden Shick 6-2 to even the score in doubles before Galarneau and Turzak clinched the point for NC State.
The Bulldogs responded by winning three straight singles matches and taking a 3-1 lead. Croyder’s 6-2, 6-3 win over Babelis at No. 4 singles leveled the match at 1-1, and Zink put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1 after rallying to beat Barkai 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Headlining singles play was the top-10 matchup at No. 1 singles where Georgia’s No. 9-ranked Bryde took on NC State’s No. 7-ranked Galarneau.
Bryde and Galarneau formerly played doubles together in some junior events.
Tension between the former teammates, however, didn’t appear until the third set. Bryde earned an early break in the opening set to win 6-2, and Galarneau followed with a 6-1 win of his own in the second set. The two went back and forth and were tied 5-5 when Bryde took the final two games and the 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 victory over Galarneau to put the Bulldogs up 3-1.
“To be able to play him today on such a big stage in college tennis obviously meant a lot,” Bryde said. “He’s having a phenomenal year, the past six months have been amazing for him, and I’m just really happy and lucky to get through today.”
NC State held on to tie the match at 3-3 after winning at No. 5 and No. 2 singles. Georgia’s Baptiste Anselmo lost 6-2 in both sets to Catry, and Rafa Izquierdo Luque ousted Henning 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5.
NC State’s singles resurgence set the stage for the matchup finale at No. 6 singles between Rowe and Turzak.
After splitting the first two sets, Rowe and Turzak found themselves in a close third set. Tied at 5-5, Rowe held his serve to take a 6-5 lead. He then broke serve after Turzak’s forehand sailed out of bounds, earning the victory for Bulldogs
“I’m glad Billy got to experience clinching for the Bulldogs because it’s the best experience in life,” Bryde said. “I’m so glad that he pulled it out. It was a close one and we got it done, so I’m super happy with everyone and how everyone fought. I couldn’t be happier.”
The Bulldogs return to action when they host Georgia Tech at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m.
