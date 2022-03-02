The Georgia men’s tennis team, coming off of an impressive 6-1 victory against Mercer on Monday, continued their victorious ways on Tuesday, as they took down No. 12 Texas 4-3 at a packed Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia once again got off to a terrific start as the 42nd-ranked doubles duo of Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius defeated Micah Braswell and Chih Chi Huang, 6-2. The No. 41 doubles duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning clinched the doubles point for the Bulldogs as they defeated UT’s Siem Woldeab and Pierre-Yves Bailly, 6-2.
“All three of our doubles teams played extremely well today and put a lot of pressure on Texas,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz.
Texas would go on to tie the match at one after Bryde lost to Texas’ Eliot Spizzirri in straight sets 4-6, 4-6.
76th-ranked Croyder came back answering for the Bulldogs, as he beat Cleeve Harper in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Freshman Thomas Paulsell added to his record after posting his second straight win in singles play, as he defeated Woldeab 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7) to give UGA a 3-1 lead.
But Texas once again had an answer for Georgia.
Tristan McCormick started off well by winning his first set 6-4 but would go on to lose the next two sets 2-6, 2-6. UGA’s Henning also got off to a fantastic start in what was a close match, winning the first set 6-4, but then lost the next two sets 6-7 (5), 2-6.
With one match left, each team was level at three points. But if there is one thing onlookers have learned from this season’s Georgia team, it’s that the Bulldogs usually finish the job with the meet on the line.
Captain Hamish Stewart sealed the Bulldogs’ 4-3 victory by upsetting No. 17 Bailly on court one in straight sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
“That [win] felt really good,” a smiling Stewart said after the match.. “I’ve been in that situation once before and I lost it, so it feels really good to win one at three-all. It was one of the best feelings ever.”
Diaz had the following to say of Stewart's recent performance.
“[There’s] a lot of heart there. He’s really been stepping up and playing some awesome tennis, but more importantly, just leading by example,” Diaz said. “In the tough moments, right now, he’s just fighting his heart out and playing high-caliber tennis when it matters most.”
Georgia will start SEC play when it travels to Nashville for its conference opener against Vanderbilt on March 4 at 3 P.M.