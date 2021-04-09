The Georgia men’s tennis team beat Texas A&M 4-2 on Friday evening at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
The contest marked Georgia’s last regular season home match, so Georgia honored its two seniors. Graduate student Billy Rowe in his first year with the Bulldogs and senior Alex Diaz were recognized before the match for senior night
Texas A&M went out to an early lead by taking the doubles point with close wins at courts one and two.
Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius took down Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter 6-4 at No. 3 doubles and won the first match of the day.
At No. 2 doubles, Rowe and Blake Croyder fell to Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins 7-6. Rowe and Croyder fought back from a 5-2 deficit in the match.
The sixth-ranked doubles pairing of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink were outlasted 7-6 in another tight match by No. 8 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson at No. 1 doubles.
No. 21 Bryde and No. 5 Vacherot were the first to finish in singles. Bryde tied the match at 1 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
Shortly after the finish on court one, Rollins took down Rowe 6-4, 6-2 to win the No. 5 line and regain the lead for the Aggies.
Georgia proceeded to once again level the contest after Henning defeated Aguilar 6-3, 6-4.
Croyder gave the Bulldogs the lead for the first time in the match with his 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Schachter.
The outcome of the match came down to the two and six lines in singles.
No. 2 singles featured Zink against Hady Habib who rose to No. 2 in the country in singles rankings this week. Zink defeated Habib in a marathon match 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 to clinch the match for Georgia.
Grevelius and Raphael Perot were locked up 5-5 in the third set when the match was clinched.
“Our team’s resiliency and toughness really made a difference today,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “That's what we've been preaching the second half of the season. Our team has shown tremendous leadership and toughness and it was the difference.”
The message is working for Georgia as the Bulldogs have now won six straight in conference play and have climbed up the rankings to No. 10 in the country.
Despite the red-hot play from the Bulldogs in recent weeks, Diaz thinks the team still has more to prove.
“We are playing better,” Diaz said. “I don't think we're where we want to be. Our guys are still hungry and we're still determined to really continue to improve, and I think we haven't played our best tennis yet.”
Georgia plays its last match of the regular season at LSU on Sunday at 2 p.m.