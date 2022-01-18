The No. 8 Georgia men’s tennis team defeated No. 11 UCF 6-1 on Monday, earning a victory to open the season.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start in doubles with the astonishing Senior duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning leading the way. They took down UCF’s No. 22 ranked duo of Trey Hilderband and Bogdan Pavel 6-4.
The graduate transfer pair of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart’s match against Trey Hilderbrand and JC Roddick was not finished with a score of 5-5.
The third doubles match was led by the duo of Senior Blake Croyder and Junior Erik Grevelius as they defeated UCF’s pair of Lana Rubio and Kento Yamada 6-3 to earn the point.
“So impressed with our toughness,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Daiz. “UCF is a very good team with tremendous depth and the conditions were very difficult with 30 mph winds.”
The Bulldogs would go on to win five out of their six singles matches with the biggest upset being No. 62 ranked Trent Bryde taking down No. 16 ranked Trey Hilderbrand 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
On court two UGA’s Philip Henning took down UCF’s Lleyton Cronje 6-2, 6-1, while No. 32 ranked Hamish Stewart took down Alan Rubio of UCF 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-0).
Tristan McCormick took on UCF’s Kento Yamada who went 18-1 last year in singles. McCormick would go on to defeat Yamada 7-5, 6-3. Senior Blake Croyder faced off against JC Roddick and got the job done defeating Roddick 6-2, 7-5.
Freshman Miguel Perez Peña got off to a good start against Bogdan Pavel winning the first set 6-4 but would go on to lose the match as he lost the next two sets 5-7, 4-10.
“Our guys were physical and tough,” Diaz said. “We look forward to coming home and playing in front of our fans with an opportunity to qualify for National Indoors.”
The Bulldogs look to carry their dominance back to Athens for the ITA Kickoff Weekend which will be held from Jan. 30 through the 31st. The Bulldogs will be hosting VCU, USF, and Virginia Tech with the first match taking place against VCU on the 30th at 2 P.M. ET. They will face either USF or Virginia Tech on the 31st at either 10 A.M. ET or 2 P.M. ET.