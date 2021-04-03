After a slow start, 11th-ranked Georgia men’s tennis stormed back to defeat Arkansas 6-1 on Friday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Following its 6-4 start to the season, Georgia has won four straight matches in the SEC and six of seven overall to improve to 12-5 overall.
Georgia lost both matches in doubles play to start with an early 1-0 deficit. Arkansas’ Melvin Manuel and Adrien Burdet bested Georgia’s Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder 7-6 (7-5). Also, Nico Rousset and Alex Reco defeated Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius 6-1 to secure the match point.
Despite the slow start in doubles play, the Bulldogs responded in singles play by going undefeated. Singles play began with Tyler Zink outlasting Maxim Verboven 6-3, 6-4, tying the match up 1-1. Rowe secured the first lead for Georgia on the day by defeating Burdet 6-3, 6-1, to put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1.
The Bulldogs continued to perform well as the sophomore from France, Baptiste Anselmo, took down Enrique Paya 6-2, 6-2. After Anselmo’s strong showing, Croyder bounced back from his doubles match, defeating Aleksa Bucan 6-4, 7-5.
Georgia continued its rally by Bryde beating the Razorbacks' Reco 6-2, 7-6, (7-3). Henning finished Georgia’s powerful display by taking down Arkansas’ Rousset 6-0, 2-6, 6-4. Rousset is a sophomore from France who recorded a 5-5 singles record and 5-7 duos record last year.
The Bulldogs will look to continue their recent success in SEC play on April 9 against No. 6 Texas A&M at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens.