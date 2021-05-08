The No. 11 Georgia men’s tennis team defeated East Tennessee State 4-0 in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Bulldogs advanced to the second round and moved to 15-6 with the win.
“I was satisfied with the win,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. “I mean it’s certainly great to get a 4-0 win. It’s easy to be satisfied, but I know we can play a bit better.”
Erik Grevelius earned the winning point for Georgia after defeating Juan Zabala 6-3, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. The crowd erupted as Grevelius earned the match-point and booked his team into the next round.
It was Grevelius’ doubles partner Philip Henning who led the way for the Bulldogs on court three in their first round match against the Buccaneers. The South African clinched the doubles point, with the help of Grevelius, then extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 2-0 with a commanding singles win over Juan Lugo.
“Philip Henning played a flawless match,” Diaz said. “Just a superb match on court three today. … Philip made easy work of that match, and he did it because he didn’t make too many unforced errors.”
The Bulldogs jumped to an early 1-0 lead after clinching the doubles point. No. 7 duo Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink earned the first doubles win, defeating Lugo and Frazier Rengifo 6-1. Henning and Grevelius then sealed the point with a 6-4 win over Zabala and Thiago Pernas.
Georgia kept its momentum in singles play. Henning only dropped one game in his 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 that gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Blake Croyder then defeated Pernas 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4, extending Georgia’s lead to 3-0.
Grevelius quickly followed with his match-clinching win over Zabala. The result settled Bryde's match against Dimitri Badra at No. 1, Zink’s match against Rengifo at No. 2 and Billy Rowe’s match against Miguel Este at No. 5 as unfinished.
The quick victory over East Tennessee State University sets the Bulldogs up for an easier recovery ahead of their second-round match.
“Not that we thought it was going to be easy, but we wanted to try and find four points and be off the court to keep our legs fresh for tomorrow.” Diaz said. “That was definitely something we were trying to accomplish, and, overall, we pretty much did that.”
Georgia will host No. 25 Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday at 1 p.m.