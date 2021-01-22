The No. 10 Georgia men’s tennis team posted seven wins resulting in an undefeated start Friday afternoon against Mercer at Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts in Athens. This marked the first dual match of the season.
During the doubles matches, Georgia’s Philip Henning and Erick Grevelius defeated Mercer’s Andrew Branicki and Samuel Macleod, 6-2, for the Bulldogs’ first win of the day. Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder added to the momentum moments later when they took down Mercer’s Samuel Barrow and David Georgadze, 6-1.
After a lackluster end to the MLK Invitational last weekend, the Bulldogs rallied on the first day of play in a very convincing outing.
"I thought we played extremely well," said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz “We’re trying to be more aggressive at the net, especially, and we did a good job in doubles.”
The Bulldogs’ No. 9-ranked doubles duo Trent Bryde and Tyler Zinc defeated Hugo Lobo and Lucas Wayenburg 6-2 to conclude the doubles play for the day.
Bryde and Zinc carried their momentum into singles play with victories on court’s one and two. Bryde won both sets 6-2 over Lobo while Zinc finished with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Wayenburg. Henning followed on court three and likewise played well, defeating the Bears’ Carver Avant 6-1, 6-0.
Baptiste Anselmo went to three matches against Macleod, ultimately pulling out the victory 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
“[Anselmo has] improved a lot, showing a lot more confidence and toughness, and he did a good job against a very good player,” Diaz said.
To round out singles play, Rowe defeated Barrow 6-2, 6-1 and Grevelius took down Danny Flynn 6-1, 6-3, capping off the Bulldogs’ undefeated day.
"Everyone played really well and everyone was on their game today, and we hope to carry that through to [Florida State] on Sunday," Bryde said.
