Georgia men’s tennis finished Day One of the MLK Invitational with a 10-2 combined singles and doubles record on Saturday morning in Atlanta.
Georgia won all eight of its matchups against Georgia Southern and two against Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina.
“We got after it and played confidently,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. “I was impressed with Georgia Southern’s play, and our guys played tough.”
Georgia began the day in doubles, earning wins on three of four courts. No. 8-ranked duo Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink led the way with a 6-3 win over Georgia Southern’s Pascal Wagemaker and Alexandros Roumpis. Georgia's Baptiste Anselmo and Britton Johnston registered a 6-0 win over Jaap Aaldering and Carlos Garcia of Georgia Southern.
To conclude Georgia’s doubles sweep over the Eagles, Blake Croyder and Billy Rowe beat Murphy McCullough and Jonathan Morales 6-4. However, Georgia’s Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius duo fell short against Georgia Tech’s pairing of Andres Martin and Chen Dong in a 7-6 defeat.
The Bulldogs continued their momentum heading into singles play. Johnston earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aaldering, and Georgia’s back three courts of Anselmo, Rowe and Croyder registered wins against their Georgia Southern opponents.
Despite dropping a close doubles match, Henning and Grevelius earned wins in their respective singles matches. Henning defeated Wagemaker 6-0, 6-2, and Grevelius defeated South Carolina’s Beau Pelletier 7-5, 6-1.
Georgia finished the day with two singles matches against the Gamecocks. Bryde defeated Thomas Brown 6-2 in both sets, and Zink lost in three sets to South Carolina’s Raphael Lambling.
“Tyler Zink lost a close one that could have gone his way,” Diaz said. “But all credit to South Carolina’s Raphael Lambling for pulling it out.”
Georgia returns to the courts Sunday at 9 a.m. for Day Two of the MLK Invitational.
“We have a big challenge tomorrow,” Diaz said. “Our guys are excited and looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.