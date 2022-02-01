Philip Henning’s hard-fought win in three sets solidified a 4-1 victory for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs over the University of South Florida on Monday afternoon at the LIndsey Hopkins Indoor Courts. The win secured Georgia’s place in February’s ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
Henning’s win was the latter of two 4-1 wins for the Bulldogs during this weekend’s event. The former came against Virginia Commonwealth University on Sunday, and characterized an objectively competitive competition.
“I’m sure our guys are very excited right now because we’re going to the National Indoors, as one of the elite 16 teams,” said coach Manuel Diaz. “So that’s a big opportunity for our kids to play in a different part of the country, and against some teams that we don’t get to see during the regular season.”
Among the 16 teams selected for ITA Indoors are five additional SEC programs. Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Texas A&M will all make the trip to Seattle.
Each team ranked in the country’s top 10 also qualified for the competition.
“All I know is that our guys are playing at a high level,” Diaz said. “Teams, when they play Georgia, they’re ready for a big match and everybody played well against us this weekend. It’s a feather in our cap that we responded the way we did.”
The Bulldogs’ No. 3 team in Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius eased to a 6-2 opening doubles win against USF’s Sergio Gomez Mootness and Alvin Tudorica. And after breaking serve at 5-5, Trent Bryde and Henning followed with a doubles win on court one.
A volley winner claimed the set for Georgia and the day’s doubles point for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs' first four singles matches all went three sets. Tristan McCormick took down Bruno Oliveira, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, to give Georgia a 2-0 edge, but Bryde fell to Ferguson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on court one.
Hamish Stewart, who clinched Georgia’s win over VCU on Sunday, navigated several match points to earn another point forBulldog’s Monday event total. After losing the first set, Stewart faced a 5-4 disadvantage before saving serve and subsequently breaking Muniz. The graduate student closed the match with a backhanded drop volley winner.
With three matches still to play, Georgia’s Henning was locked in a 4-4 third set against Ivan Yatsuk. After holding serve, Henning sealed his win with a low, driven forehand that Yatsuk failed to return in the court.
“I would lie if I said it didn’t feel great,” Henning said of his three-set win. “It was a battle, it was a really tough match. Even though I’m not playing my best tennis, I battled through and worked with what I had.”
That team mentality will have to continue in order for the Bulldogs to perform at ITA Indoors against the nation’s top teams. And despite the aggressive play Georgia faced this weekend, its competition is sure to quickly become stiffer.
The Bulldogs’ next action is against an unranked North Carolina State in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday.