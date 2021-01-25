The Georgia men’s tennis team picked up its second win of the season after defeating Florida State 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
Georgia built off its momentum from Friday’s dual-match opener against Mercer by replicating that performance against the Seminoles. The Bulldogs have yet to lose an individual match this season.
“I thought we played an extremely tough match everywhere,” said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. “From top to bottom, we did a great job.”
The Bulldogs jumped to a quick 1-0 start in the contest after a strong doubles performance. At the No. 2 spot, Georgia’s Blake Croyder and Billy Rowe defeated Marcus Walters and Loris Pourroy 6-1. Bulldogs Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius then clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Andreja Petrovic and Richard Thongoana at the No. 3 spot.
Croyder opened singles play with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Petrovic to extend Georgia’s lead to 2-0 in the match. Henning then made it 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Arcila.
However, things didn’t come that easily for the Bulldogs at the No. 1 and No. 3 spot. Georgia’s Trent Bryde found himself in a second set tiebreaker against Pourroy after taking the first set 6-4. Georgia's Tyler Zink also had to force a third set against Thongoana after dropping the first set 6-4 and narrowly winning the second 7-5.
“We found ourselves in really tough spots and close matches at No. 1 and No. 3,” Diaz said. “We don’t win those matches, it gets a little hairy, right? That’s the exciting thing about dual matches, especially on four courts, momentum swings even more dramatically.”
Bryde prevailed at the No. 1 singles spot, ousting Pourroy in the tiebreaker and earning the 6-4, 7-6 victory and a 4-0 Bulldog win.
Zink overcame his early deficit to push Georgia’s lead to 5-0 in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Thongoana.
“They were good, they were tough,” Bryde said regarding the Seminoles’ play. “It was definitely nice to get a sweep and not lose a match out there. I had a tight second set, Tyler went three sets, but we’re happy with how we all played and how we played under pressure.”
Georgia completed the sweep through Baptiste Anselmo’s 6-2, 6-4 win over Walters at No. 5 singles and Rowe’s 6-2, 6-3 win over Chase Wood at No. 6.
The Bulldogs return to action on Jan. 31 when they host eighth-ranked North Carolina State at 1 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Bryde, ranked No. 9 in the ITA preseason rankings, will take on N.C. State's Alexis Galarneau, ranked at No. 7.
“He’s a really good player, he’s one of the top players in the country,” Bryde said. “I’m really excited for the test.”
