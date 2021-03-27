The Georgia men’s tennis team defeated Kentucky 4-3 Friday evening in front of a raucous home crowd at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens.
After a tough start to conference play, the Bulldogs have now won three straight in the SEC and move to 10-5 on the season.
“We just showed a tremendous amount of fight and toughness,” said associate head coach Jamie Hunt. “That's kind of been our key message the last few weeks. Be tough, be Georgia tough and we are so proud of our guys.”
Georgia started the match by taking the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.
Georgia’s seventh-ranked duo of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink outplayed the 20th-ranked Cesar Bourgois and Gabriel Diallo to gain a 6-1 victory at the No.1 line. The Bulldogs won at the No. 3 line as well as Erik Grevelius and Philip Henning took down Yasha Zemel and Joshua Lapadat 6-2.
With Georgia already securing the doubles point, the No. 2 doubles match which pitted Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder against Millen Hurrion and Liam Draxl was not finished. Croyder and Rowe trailed 4-3 when the match was abandoned.
Singles became a seesaw affair as the match went back and forth between the two sides.
First to finish in singles was the No. 2 match between Zink and Diallo. Diallo evened the match up with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Croyder regained the advantage for the Bulldogs as he took down Bourgois at the No. 4 line 6-4, 6-3.
The lead was once again short lived as Lapadat defeated Grevelius 6-2, 6-3 to take the No. 6 singles line.
After a hard fought match at No. 1 singles, 20th ranked Bryde was defeated by No. 22 Draxl 6-2, 4-6, 4-6..
Trailing 3-2 in the match the Bulldogs needed to win both remaining matches to win the dual.
Henning took the No. 3 line to keep Georgia’s hopes alive with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over Hurrion. With the match tied at 3-3, it came down to the No. 5 singles match between Rowe and Zemel.
As the lights shined down on the fifth court and the Georgia faithful offered their support in the stands, Rowe managed to complete a comeback and won the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
“We had the right game plan. I just missed a couple balls and didn't make the guy really earn it [in the first set],” Rowe said. “So the game plan in the second set was just stick to it, rip forehands to his backhand and make him beat me.”
The game plan was successful as Rowe clinched a team victory for the second time this season.
Rowe and Hunt referenced the effect that the fans had on the match.
“Our crowd is the best in the country, they were phenomenal,” Hunt said. “They create the greatest home court advantage for anyone in the country, and I know our guys appreciate them and love them.”
The Bulldogs face off against Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. on Sunday at home.