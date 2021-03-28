Despite several delays, No. 13 Georgia men’s tennis defeated Vanderbilt 4-1 on a rainy afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
Sunday’s win marked Georgia’s fourth straight win in conference play. The Bulldogs are now 11-5 on the season and 5-4 in SEC play, while the Commodores fell to 5-11 and 0-8 in the SEC.
After his heroics against Kentucky on Friday, Billy Rowe clinched the victory for the Bulldogs for the second time this weekend. Rowe defeated Max Freeman 7-5, 6-2 and earned the 4-1 win against his former team.
“I am really proud of the guys,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “We had to warm up indoors and come back outside. We then went through a short warm-up, and it starts raining, forcing us to have another half-hour delay.
The match between the Bulldogs and Commodores was initially pushed back due to wet courts from the rain. Nearly three hours and some hard-working staff with leaf blowers later, and the match continued. Diaz and Vanderbilt head coach Ian Duvenhage were among those drying the courts.
Drying courts together for about 33 years. Ian Duvenhage always a class act. @VandyMTennis @UGAtennis pic.twitter.com/jHJ9erghzU— Manny Diaz (@CoachMannyDiaz) March 28, 2021
Georgia jumped to a quick 1-0 lead in the match, earning the doubles point with wins at courts one and three. Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius beat Jeremie Casabon and Connor Robb-Wilcox 6-1 at No. 3, and seventh-ranked duo Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink quickly followed with a 6-3 win over George Harwell and Freeman.
The Bulldogs continued their momentum in singles play. Henning replicated his doubles performance with a 6-4, 6-1 win against Casabon at No. 3 singles to give Georgia the 2-0 lead. Blake Croyder made it 3-0 after defeating Macsen Sisam. Despite dropping the first set, Croyder responded to get the 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.
Georgia lost its only match of the day at No. 1 singles. Harwell avenged his doubles loss to Bryde earlier in the match with a 7-5, 6-3 win over the star Bulldog. But, Georgia prevailed with Rowe’s match-ending win at No. 5.
“As usual in the SEC, everyone gives you a run for your money,” Diaz said. “They played tremendously challenging tennis in singles, but I am happy with how we responded today.”
Georgia heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks on April 2 at 5 p.m.