After a close win against North Carolina State University on Feb. 4, the Bulldogs lost against Wake Forest Feb. 6, 4-3.
“An incredible fight by our guys. Tough to fight so hard and come out on the short end of this after such an awesome comeback,” said head coach Manuel Diaz.
Georgia started off slow in doubles as the No. 21 ranked UGA duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning took on Wake Forest’s duo of Siddhant Banthia and Jakob Schnaitter and lost 6-1.
On court two, the duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart faced Eduardo Nava and Matthew Thomson, but the match went unfinished with a score of 5-4. On court three, captain Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius went against the Wake Forest duo of Robert Maciag and Ben Draper and lost 4-6, giving Wake Forest an early lead, 1-0.
Bryde faced off against Melios Efstathiou, winning the first set 6-2, but would go on to lose the next two sets 1-6, 0-6 giving Wake Forest the 2-0 advantage.
Henning faced Jurabek Karimov and won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, cutting Georgia’s deficit to one. After his win against Karimov, Henning is now on an eight-match win streak, while being undefeated in singles with a record of 5-0.
Stewart took on Nava and lost in straight sets 2-6, 5-7.
With the Bulldogs down 3-1, Croyder defeated Taha Baadi 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. This win kept the Bulldogs in the match, bringing the score to 3-2.
McCormick defeated Wake Forest’s Filippo Moroni 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-1), evening the score 3-3 with one match left to be finished.
Miguel Perez Peña faced off against Schnaitter and won the first set 7-6 (7-5) but lost the next two sets 6-7 (5-7), 3-6.
“We were done but we didn’t stop believing and competing. I’m proud of these kids. They are tough and resilient, and they will bounce back bigger and better,” said Diaz.
Georgia will look to bounce back from this loss against Georgia Tech at noon on Feb. 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.