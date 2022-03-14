The Georgia Men’s Tennis team climbed up in the ITA national rankings from No. 22 to No. 8 in the latest rankings. The Bulldogs were slated to face off against No. 4 ranked Florida on Friday, March 11th, and then played against the No. 7 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, March 13. Georgia fell to Florida 4-0 but defeated South Carolina 4-3.
The lone bright spot for the Bulldogs in Friday's matchup with the rival Gators was the duo of Erik Grevelius and Blake Croyder defeating Florida’s duo of Duarte Vale and Nate Bonett, 6-4.
On Sunday, the Bulldogs looked to bounce back against the Gamecocks.
The 62nd ranked duo of Croyder and Grevelius continued their impressive performance from Friday as they defeated Raphael Lambling and James Story 6-2.
The No. 55 ranked graduate transfer duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart lost on court one 6-4, leaving the doubles point to be clinched on court two.
In what was one thrilling match, seniors Trent Bryde and Philip Henning put up a great fight against Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel, but UGA’s duo lost, 6-7 (8-10) giving the Gamecocks the early 1-0 lead.
The 31st ranked singles player McCormick got the Bulldogs off to a blazing start in singles as he took down Connor Thomson 7-6 (7-4). Henning broke the tie between the two teams as he defeated South Carolina's Samuel 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
The Gamecocks tied things back up on court four as Lambling defeated UGA’s Bryde 6-7 (6-8), 6-4. They added on to their lead as the 16th ranked Daniel Rodrigues took down the Bulldog’s Stewart in an entertaining battle 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.
Down one with two matches left to go, once again the Bulldogs were not phased.
Captain Croyder tied the match at three defeating South Carolina’s Story 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Once again the pressure was put on the freshman from Spain, Miguel Perez Peña.
Peña drove the Bulldogs home with the victory as he took down Casey Hoole 6-4, 7-6 (4). Perez Peña, who has struggled all year, is slowly starting to find his rhythm indicating to Georgia fans the future of Georgia Tennis is in good hands.
"I cannot say enough about our guys," head coach Manuel Diaz said. "They competed so hard. I think everyone was upset at the doubles point — we put ourselves in a position to win that doubles point, but just could not get it done. We have a good number of areas to improve on and have a huge weekend next week. If we clean up a few things, we have a chance against anybody we play. But, I am so pleased to come out of here with a big win in front of a great crowd here today."
The Bulldogs will look to advance to 4-1 in SEC play and 12-4 overall as they will face off against Arkansas on March 18th at 2:30 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.