The Georgia men’s tennis team (15-6, 7-3) went on the road Sunday to Lexington, Kentucky as they took on the 12th-ranked Kentucky (17-6, 8-2) and lost by a score of 5-2.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start in doubles play. The duo of senior Blake Croyder and junior Erik Grevelius fell first as they lost to Liam Draxl and JJ Mercer 6-2.
The fourteenth-ranked senior duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning would also fall 6-4 to Kentucky’s Gabriel Diallo and Joshua Lapadat on court two to give the Wildcats the early 1-0 lead.
The Bulldogs were unable to bounce back in singles play.
Bryde, who struggled throughout his singles match against Francois Musitelli, lost on court four with a score of 6-2, 6-2. Croyder also struggled against Lapadat as he fell 6-3, 6-2. This extended Kentucky’s lead to 3-0.
64th-ranked Henning scored Georgia’s first point of the afternoon to bring the score to 3-1 as he defeated 16th-ranked Diallo 6-4, 6-3.
No. 11 Hamish Stewart was defeated by No. 30 Draxl 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in their match on court one to seal the Wildcat win, putting Kentucky up 4-1.
After playing it out in Lexington, the Bulldogs would score one more time in the match. Freshman Miguel Perez Peña defeated Mercer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Then, No. 56 Tristan McCormick would fall to Millen Hurrion 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 to wrap things up.
The No. 10 Bulldogs will return home to the Dan Magill Tennis Complex and look to get back on track. They are on a current three-game winning streak at home. They will face off against the 27th-ranked Auburn Tigers on Friday, April 15 at 5 p.m.