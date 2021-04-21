The Georgia men’s tennis team was knocked out of the SEC tournament in its first match after a 4-2 loss to South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Bulldogs have now been defeated in both of their meetings with the Gamecocks this season as they lost by the same score on March 7.
South Carolina took the doubles point to start the match with wins at the No.1 and No. 3 lines.
No.1 doubles featured Georgia’s 8th-ranked duo of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink against South Carolina’s 16th-ranked pairing of Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson. Thomson and Rodrigues took the match 6-2.
No. 2 doubles went the Bulldogs way as 58th-ranked Blake Croyder and Billy Rowe bested Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel 6-4.
Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius fell to 84th ranked Raphael Lambling and Phillip Jordan 6-3.
In singles play, the Bulldogs fought hard but were unable to come through at some crucial moments.
First to finish was Grevelius who made quick work of Carolina’s Thomas Brown with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. At No. 1 singles Georgia’s ace, Bryde, battled 2nd ranked Rodrigues and eventually fell 6-4, 7-5. The No. 5 singles line went to South Carolina after a tight 7-6, 7-5 victory for Beasley over Rowe.
Georgia, down 3-1, needed to sweep the remaining matches to advance in the tournament.
Croyder got the effort started with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over 59th-ranked Lambling.
The match came down to the No. 3 singles line where 19th-ranked Henning battled Samuel. Henning took the first set 6-4 which Samuel answered with an impressive 6-1 second set. The match eventually came down to a third set tiebreak after Henning could not hold onto a lead. Samuel took the tiebreak 7-4 and clinched the victory for the Gamecocks.
Unfinished was the No. 2 line where Zink led Thomson 5-2 in the third set
The loss snapped a seven-game SEC win streak that dated back to March 12. The last team to beat the Bulldogs before that win streak started was South Carolina.
Georgia will now shift its focus to NCAA tournament preparation. The Bulldogs’ next match, assuming they secure a tournament berth, will be between May 7-9.