The 14th-ranked Georgia men's tennis team lost a close match to the 16th-ranked Gamecocks on Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center. The Bulldogs’ record is now 1-4 in the SEC.
Georgia began the day strong, taking the doubles point thanks to a strong showing from the Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder duo as well as the Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius pair. Croyder and Rowe took down South Carolina’s Raphael Lambling and Phillip Jordan 6-3. Henning and Grevelius secured the doubles point with their win against Toby Samuel and Jake Beasley.
In singles play, the Gamecocks’ Daniel Rodrigues defeated Bulldog Trent Bryde to even the match 1-1. This was followed by wins by South Carolina’s Beasley and Samuel against Georgia’s Croyder and Rowe, respectively. This brought the score on the day to 3-1 in favor of South Carolina. Grevelius defeated Phillip Jordan, 6-4 6-2, giving the Bulldogs their sole singles win on the day.
After Grevelius tightened the Gamecock’s lead, Connor Thomson took down Henning, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. This secured South Carolina’s victory for the day. Tyler Zink and Raphael Lambling were unable to finish their match.
The Bulldogs look to bounce back in road matches against No. 25 Alabama and Auburn next weekend.