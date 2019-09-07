Georgia’s men's tennis freshman Tyler Zink has advanced to the finals of the US Open Junior doubles tournament, becoming the first Bulldog since 2006 to reach that stage of the tournament. He moved on to the final after coming out victorious in his semifinals match in New York on Friday.
Zink and his partner Eliot Spizzirri took down the No. 5 seed duo of Liam Draxl and Govind Nanda 6-7 (4), 6-3 (10-7). Zink and Spizzirri will now face off against the team of Andrew Paulson and Alexander Zgirovsky on Saturday for the championship.
Zink looks to become the first Bulldog to win the doubles crown since Georgia associate head coach Jamie Hunt did it in 2006.
"This is a huge deal for Tyler and our program," Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “Tyler is an outstanding young man, and I could not be more proud of how he is representing the University of Georgia this week."
From Brandenton, Florida, Zink was a blue-chip prospect coming out of the IMG Academy, ranked as high as eighth nationally in the 2019 class and third in the state of Florida in his senior year. Including the US Open Junior tournament, Zink will compete in all 4 grand slams this year.
Match time for the final has yet to be announced.
