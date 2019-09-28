Tyler Zink is one of the top signees Georgia tennis has added to its impressive freshman lineup. The new Bulldog comes to Athens from Bradenton, Florida, with years of experience.

Before his college career kicked off, Zink competed in Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open Junior grand slams. Zink held a career-high No. 25 ITF ranking on Feb. 25.

That was just the beginning of the freshman’s accomplishments.

With his first collegiate season not even halfway done, Zink has already made a statement. At the U.S. Open Junior tournament in New York, Zink showcased his talents and reminded fans that the upcoming season was in good hands.

Zink and his partner Eliot Spizzirri teamed up to defeat Andrew Paulson and Alexander Zgirovsky 7-6 (4), 6-4 to claim the U.S. Open Junior doubles title on Sept. 7.

“It was truly a dream come true,” Zink said. “Winning the U.S Open Junior was unbelievable. Words can't describe how excited I was.”

He was able to accomplish this dream in his final U.S. Open Junior ever. However, Zink could not discuss his success without mentioning Spizzirri, his doubles partner and best friend, who is a high school senior from Stamford, Connecticut.

“I don't know what I would do without him,” Zink said. “We talk all the time on and off the field. We have really great chemistry. In fact, I work well with all the new freshman guys on my team. I love those guys to death. Coming back home to Athens after this tournament, I was overwhelmed by all [of] their support.”

Perhaps one of the biggest bonds the freshman shares is with his coach and father, George Zink.

George Zink has been coaching his son ever since he was 3 years old. Since then, the father-son duo has been preparing for moments like the U.S Open Junior.

“My dad was the one that got me into tennis,” Zink said. “A lot of people struggle with the relationship, but it has been a blessing having him here. He taught me everything I know, and I would not be the tennis player I am today without him.”

Not only has George Zink been there for his son, but he has taught him crucial life lessons about how to be a good tennis player on and off the court.

“I always tell Tyler to not live in the past or the future but dwell in the present,” George Zink said. “One of the most important lessons I have taught him is that meditation is key. Being so young, he didn't see the benefits of it right away, but he is definitely getting better at it.”

Nonetheless, George Zink is proud to see all their hard work throughout the years pay off. Now, his work is done, and all that is left for George Zink is to it sit back and watch his son do what he loves.

“To see the U.S Open Junior end so well for him was amazing,” George Zink said. “I gave him a big hug at the end. He is so open and has a willingness to learn. He is quieter, and I am more type A, so we both had to learn from each other. It is just a pleasure to coach him.”

Now, Zink plays under the coaching styles of Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz and associate head coach Jamie Hunt.

In fact, Zink is the first Bulldog to receive the U.S. Open Junior doubles title since Hunt and teammate Nate Schnugg took the honor in 2006, 13 years ago.

“Tyler is such a hard worker,” Diaz said. “This will be great for his confidence as he starts his collegiate career.”

Zink’s performance at the U.S. Open Junior is just a glimpse of what is to come for the freshman Bulldog. With so many matches and tournaments coming up, Zink learned an important lesson from the U.S. Open Junior that he will carry on throughout the rest of his career.

“My biggest takeaway from winning is that everything will come together in the end,” Zink said. “For Eliot and I, it did not click earlier in the year that we were ever going to win. However, we stayed patient and consistent through it.”

The stage is set for the freshman. Maybe the next time Zink plays for a U.S. Open, he’ll be one of the professionals competing against some of the top tennis players in the world.