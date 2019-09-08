Georgia men's tennis freshman Tyler Zink and his partner Eliot Spizzirri won the U.S. Open Junior doubles crown following their 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory Saturday in New York after taking down the team of Andrew Paulson and Alexander Zgirovsky.
"We're super fired up for Tyler and that he came up with a grand slam title in his last Junior tournament," Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. "He is such a hard worker, and this will be great for his confidence as he starts his collegiate career. We expect great things for him and know this is a sign of his bright future."
After falling in the first round of the singles tournament, Zink is the first Bulldog to win the U.S. Open Junior doubles tournament since a pair of former Georgia players, current associate head coach Jamie Hunt and his teammate, Nate Schnugg, won in 2006.
Zink enters the men's tennis program as part of the Bulldogs' No. 4 nationally-ranked freshman class, according to tennisrecruiting.net. Zink was the No. 8 overall prospect in the Class of 2019.
The Georgia men’s tennis team will now prepare to host the Southern Intercollegiate Championships in Athens Sept. 27-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.