Georgia men’s tennis hosted the Bulldog Invitational at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex from Oct. 8-10. The invitational boasted over 100 players from 12 different schools.
The Bulldogs had an exceptional start on Friday, claiming victories in all five of their singles matches and going 2-1 in doubles.
Score breakdown
Junior Erik Grevelius claimed the team’s first victory Friday morning against Dartmouth’s Alejandro Quiles, 6-1, 6-3. Following was redshirt freshman Thomas Paulsell, who defeated Ole Miss’ Lukas Engelhardt, 6-1, 6-3.
Freshman Miguel Perez Peña went head-to-head in a close singles match with Georgia Tech’s Pablo Schelcher, securing the win in a tiebreaker, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Senior Britton Johnston made the fourth singles win for the Bulldogs against Dartmouth’s Andy Ilie, 6-4, 7-6 (1). Shortly after, freshman Mathis Debru came out on top against UNC Wilmington’s Danil Ozernoy, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (4).
In doubles, Paulsell and Grevelius fell to Auburn pair Jan Galka and Will Nolan, 8-5. However, Perez Peña and Johnston claimed victory in their doubles play against the Yellow Jackets duo Angel Guerrero and Schelcher, 8-5.
To wrap up the day Friday, Debru was partnered with Auburn’s Spencer Grey and completed the Bulldogs' second doubles win of the day, 8-6.
Georgia players started off the second day of the invitational with a strong singles play, winning four of its five quarterfinals matches in the morning.
Johnston won against Vanderbilt’s Slim Troost, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3 and Debru defeated Auburn’s Jackson Ross, 6-1, 6-2.
Grevelius fell behind during his first set in his match against UNC Charlotte’s Mikahail Sokolovskiy, but came from behind for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Martin defeated Perez Peña, 6-4, 6-0.
To close out Saturday’s singles play, Paulsell won a close match against Galka, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (1).
To begin semifinals doubles play, Grevelius and Paulsell took a win over Troost and Michael Ross, 8-6.
Perez Peña and Johnston fell to Miami’s Ilarion Danilchenko and Dan Martin, 8-5. Debru and Grey returned to the court, losing their match against UNC Wilmington’s Davide Innocenti and Bekhzod Rasamatov, 8-7 (4).
On Saturday afternoon, Grevelius, Pulsell, Debru and Johnston all fell in their semifinal matches in the singles bracket.
On the final day of the Bulldog Invitational, all three doubles duos of Paulsell and Grevelius, Perez Peña and Johnston and Debru and Gray took losses in consolation finals matches.
Georgia players saw their final wins in Sunday’s consolation finals singles matches. Debru, Grevelius and Perez Peña all won while Johnston and Paulsell lost.
Paulsell took his Sunday afternoon loss to teammate Grevelius, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.
“It was a good finish in singles,” associate head coach Jamie Hunt said. “Erik, I thought, played a very good second and third set, kind of imposed his will and served really well. Thomas spent a lot of time on court this week and maybe he ran out of gas a little bit and needed a little more energy to turn the momentum back to his side. But Erik played well and deserves a lot of credit for winning that match.”
After the match, Grevelius said he enjoyed the challenge of going head-to-head against a teammate.
“It’s not every day you do that, but I think it was a great match,” Grevelius said. “Coming out on top, I’m happy I did that, but it was a great match. And for sure a weird experience.”
The Bulldogs will return to the competition on Oct. 21 at the ITA Regionals in Gainesville, Florida.